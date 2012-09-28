WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Friday that a council tasked with overseeing financial
system stability voted to move companies forward in the process
of determining which nonbank financial firms are "systemically
important."
The Financial Stability Oversight Council will notify the
companies that moved along in the process but will not announce
the names publicly until the council makes its final decision, a
Treasury spokesman said.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law gives the
council the power to identify "systemically important financial
institutions," or firms whose failure could pose a serious risk
to the financial system. Those firms would be subject to tougher
oversight and capital standards.