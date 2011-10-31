WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. financial risk council held a conference call on Monday to discuss developments related to MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, according to a Treasury Department official.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is headed by the Treasury Department, received "a series of oral reports" from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Reserve, the official said.

No other details of the call were provided. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Gary Hill)