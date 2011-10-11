CHICAGO, Oct 11 The head of the U.S. futures regulator said on Tuesday that curbs on excessive speculation in commodities markets, known as position limits, is next on its to-do list, but he did not say whether a rule will be voted upon at a meeting Oct. 18.

Chairman Gary Gensler said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission aims to fully complete its rule-writing for the swaps market by the first quarter of next year, but added that because regulators are "human", the process may go a little beyond March.

Gensler was speaking on the sidelines of a Futures Industry Association conference in Chicago. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Christopher Doering)