CHICAGO, Oct 11 The head of the U.S. futures
regulator said on Tuesday that curbs on excessive speculation
in commodities markets, known as position limits, is next on
its to-do list, but he did not say whether a rule will be voted
upon at a meeting Oct. 18.
Chairman Gary Gensler said the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission aims to fully complete its rule-writing for the
swaps market by the first quarter of next year, but added that
because regulators are "human", the process may go a little
beyond March.
Gensler was speaking on the sidelines of a Futures Industry
Association conference in Chicago.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Christopher Doering)