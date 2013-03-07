By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 7
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. securities regulators
were poised to propose new rules on Thursday that would require
exchanges and clearing agencies to be better prepared to handle
major market disruptions spurred by issues such as technology
glitches or hurricanes.
Thursday's proposal has been in the works for well over a
year at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But the
rule-writing was put on the fast track last August after Knight
Capital nearly went bust due to a software glitch that
led to $440 million in losses.
The proposal requires exchanges, clearing agencies and
trading platforms to put in place some procedures and to meet
certain technological requirements.
The plan calls for these groups to notify the agency about
problems with or changes to technology systems, to designate
individuals or firms to participate in testing business
continuity and disaster recovery plans at least once a year, and
to give SEC staff access to systems so they can monitor
compliance, according to an SEC fact sheet.
The Knight debacle is just one incident in a string of
high-profile technology errors that plagued the markets in 2012,
from Nasdaq's botched handling of Facebook's initial
public offering, to problems that forced BATS Global Markets to
withdraw its own company's IPO.
Then, in October, the stock market shut down for two days
during Superstorm Sandy despite contingency plans, in part
because of lingering concerns about potential malfunctions.
"There's not much difference between failing to have a
business continuity plan and having a plan that you're not
confident enough to use," SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar said
last month in advocating for the rule proposal unveiled
Thursday.
"It is not enough to have the false comfort of a business
continuity program on paper. It is critically important for
entities to robustly test their contingency plans and be
prepared to use them."
The SEC's proposal, if ultimately adopted, would replace a
long-time voluntary standard known as "automation review
policies" or ARP.
The SEC first developed ARP following the 1987 market crash.
ARP sets forth guidance for exchanges, some alternative trading
systems and for clearing agencies to help ensure their systems
are stable, secure and have the capacity to deal with glitches
that could send markets into a tailspin.