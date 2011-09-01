WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The Federal Reserve ordered Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to hire an outside consultant to review mortgage loans serviced by a subsidiary in order to identify and compensate borrowers who were wrongly foreclosed upon, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The Fed said it believes a monetary penalty will be needed and plans to announce one at a future date.

The subsidiary, Litton Loan Servicing LP, is being sold by Goldman to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N).

