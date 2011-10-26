* SEC to vote on final hedge fund reporting rule Wed

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators were prepared on Wednesday to approve a rule that will require advisers to hedge funds and other private pools of capital to hand over confidential information to the government.

The final rule, slated for a vote by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later Wednesday morning, is less strict than the original proposal and will apply to far fewer advisers to larger private funds than previously thought.

The rule, required by last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, would give the SEC its first direct window into massive funds' investment concentrations and trading strategies.

The information is designed to help the new Financial Stability Oversight Council determine whether a fund's trading may pose any risks to the broader marketplace.

Under the final plan, advisers to larger-sized funds will still face more extensive reporting requirements, but the SEC is moving to raise the threshold so that fewer advisers will be snagged by the rule.

Originally, the SEC had proposed requiring advisers to hedge funds, private equity funds and liquidity funds with more than $1 billion of assets under management to be subject to the more extensive reporting requirements.

In the final rule, however, the threshold for hedge fund advisers will be $1.5 billion in assets under management. However, they will still need to file reports with the SEC quarterly, as previously proposed.

The biggest relief in the final rule will be for advisers to private equity funds, which are generally considered less risky because they do not use leverage as often.

Under the final rule, assets under management of $2 billion will trigger the more extensive reporting requirements for private equity fund advisers. And even when they do hit that threshold, they will still only need to file with the SEC once a year instead of quarterly, as previously proposed.

Despite the easing of the rule for hedge fund and private equity fund advisers, the SEC is still opting to leave the $1 billion threshold for liquidity funds. Large liquidity fund advisers will also need to report to the SEC quarterly.

Any advisers to smaller funds valued at more than $150 million in assets still need to report to regulators on certain key information under the final rule, but their requirements will be less extensive, and they will only need to file once a year.

"The SEC anticipates that most private fund advisers will be regarded as smaller private fund advisers, but that the relatively limited number of large advisers providing more detailed information will represent a substantial portion of industry assets under management," the SEC said in a fact sheet. "As a result, these thresholds will allow FSOC to monitor a significant portion of private fund assets while reducing the reporting burden for private fund advisers."

The easing of the SEC's final rule comes after the agency faced criticism from lawmakers, policymakers and the industry amid concerns it would be too costly to implement. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)