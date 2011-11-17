* Shelby says he supports moving FDIC and OCC picks
* Senate vote could occur before the end of the year
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 President Barack Obama moved
a step closer on Thursday to getting his picks for top U.S.
bank regulators in place when a key Republican said he supports
advancing three of the nominees.
Banking agencies have been operating without permanent
heads for months, despite making big decisions on how to write
reforms in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The nomination last month of former Kansas City Federal
Reserve Bank President Thomas Hoenig for a banking post appears
to have cleared the way for the Senate to move forward soon on
a package of nominees.
On Thursday, Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on
the Banking Committee, said he supports holding votes on the
president's choices to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The FDIC insures individual bank accounts up to $250,000 as
well as regulating small banks, and the OCC oversees the
national banks.
"We would like to move them all together," Shelby told
reporters on Thursday.
Obama has nominated Martin Gruenberg to lead the FDIC and
Thomas Curry to lead the OCC.
Hoenig has been nominated to take the No. 2 spot at the
FDIC.
Both Curry and Gruenberg currently are members of the FDIC
board with Gruenberg serving as the regulator's acting chief.
Shelby said he supports confirming all three so long as
they move as a package.
The Senate has not scheduled a vote on the nominees but one
could take place after lawmakers return from their Thanksgiving
break.
Both the FDIC and OCC are playing key roles in implementing
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
Shelby made clear on Thursday that Republicans still oppose
confirming Obama's pick to head the new Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, unless changes are made to
the agency's structure -- changes Democrats oppose.
Hoenig was nominated last month at the suggestion of
Republican leaders, according to an aide. Traditionally the
president let's the leadership of his rival party select or
suggest who should be the FDIC's number two.
Republicans had been reluctant to let the Gruenberg and
Curry nominations go forward until their pick had been
nominated.
Hoenig's populist positions on how the banking industry
should be governed appeal to members of both parties
particularly with voters' feelings still raw over the taxpayer
bank bailouts during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
From his spot atop the Kansas City Fed from 1991 until Oct.
1, 2011, Hoenig has called for breaking up so-called too big to
fail banks.
"I'm not against big, I've said that several times," Hoenig
told the Banking Committee Thursday. "I'm against too big to
fail because too big to fail does impact the taxpayer in
significant ways."
Under Dodd-Frank, large financial institutions are required
to write "living wills" that lay out how they could be neatly
liquidated if they are about to fail.
The idea is this will prevent taxpayer bailouts like those
that occurred during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The FDIC and the Fed can require banks to simplify their
operations if these wills prove they cannot be broken up
easily.
Republican Senator Bob Corker, who said he supports Hoenig,
told the hearing he has heard from large banks that they are
concerned he would be too aggressive in pushing the agency to
use this authority if he is confirmed.
"The burden is on them to show they are manageable, that
their risk will not impact the taxpayer in the future," Hoenig
told Corker. "That's capitalism."
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Bernard Orr)