WASHINGTON Dec 11 When U.S. financial regulators finalized the Volcker rule on Tuesday after more than three years of work, the Obama administration claimed a major victory in implementing the sweeping Wall Street overhaul that Congress approved in 2010.

While formally approving the proprietary trading ban, among the best-known provisions of the 2010 law, was a key accomplishment, regulators are not finished.

"There's an awful lot undone," said Oliver Ireland, a partner at Morrison Foerster in Washington. "It sounds like they're trying to kick this out and declare victory when things are actually proceeding a bit slower than that would suggest."

To begin with, work on the Volcker rule itself is not done. Regulators and financial markets experts alike said determining how to enforce the rules will be the next task.

And U.S. regulators have only finalized about 40 percent of the nearly 400 rules required by Dodd-Frank, according to a December report by the law firm Davis Polk. Nearly 30 percent of the required rules have not been proposed yet.

Below are some of the major Dodd-Frank requirements that regulators have not yet completed.

BIG BANK RULES

Bank regulators have proposed, but not finished, a slew of rules to reduce risk at the biggest U.S. and foreign banks.

The rules for domestic banks, proposed in December 2011, included limits on the credit exposure big banks can have to any single counterparty.

Banks want details on how this requirement, which is designed to prevent them from becoming so heavily intertwined that one failed institution infects the entire system, would work in practice.

"That's the one outstanding item to me that is still very significant," said Kathy Dick, a managing director at Promontory Financial Group, a consulting firm. She said clarity on the issue, "is really a critical one for the industry in terms of feeling some ability to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Corresponding rules for foreign banks are possibly more controversial. The Federal Reserve in December 2012 proposed forcing foreign banks with significant U.S. operations to form holding companies here.

That would mean the U.S. operations of foreign banks would have to meet U.S. capital and liquidity requirements, which are generally tougher than overseas.

BANKER PAY

Regulators also proposed rules in 2011 that would bar pay practices that encourage bank employees to take huge risks.

Banks hated the rules, which also called for executives at firms such as Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to have half of their bonuses deferred over three years.

The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other agencies responsible for the pay requirements have not released a final version.

Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said last week he hoped to revisit the proposal early next year.

CREDIT RATING AGENCIES

The Securities and Exchange Commission has to finish a number of rules, including most of the regulations covering securities-based derivatives. Banks are also watching for new rules governing asset-backed securities and rules to keep credit-rating agencies on a tighter leash.

Ratings firms were criticized for giving high scores to mortgage-related financial products that turned out to be of poor quality, and they were blamed for not sounding the alarm on the crisis.

The SEC's rules would force more disclosure from the agencies and address conflicts of interest. The SEC also must decide whether or not to allow debt issuers to pay for ratings.

Finally, all regulators must strip references to ratings out of their rules. The idea is to keep investors from counting on the ratings, which can be unreliable.

MARGIN FOR UNCLEARED SWAPS

Regulators must write rules requiring parties entering into a derivative deal to set aside money, or "margin," as a buffer in case one of them can no longer pay to prevent problems from rapidly spreading to others.

U.S. regulators have already set these buffers for swaps routed through clearinghouses, which stand between parties to guarantee trades and protect the market if someone fails to pay. But they have not yet finalized rules for complex swaps that cannot be cleared and need higher buffers.

RISK RETENTION

In August, regulators re-proposed rules that would encourage banks to reduce risk by forcing them to keep a portion of loans on their books.

These "risk retention" rules had initially been proposed in 2011, but were re-written after two years of heavy lobbying from both the industry and affordable housing advocates.

Under the Dodd-Frank requirement, banks must keep 5 percent of mortgages on their books, except for the most basic loans.

Regulators initially wanted a hefty down payment for loans to be exempt from the risk retention requirement. After industry and consumer groups argued that would stifle the housing market's recovery, they dropped that requirement and re-proposed the rule.

The agencies, including bank regulators, the SEC, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, still must agree on a final version.

CROSS-BORDER ISSUES

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has been grappling over how to apply its rules to overseas bank operations. It disagreed for months with European regulators, who said they were writing their own derivatives rules that should apply in their jurisdictions.

In July, the commission adopted rules that would allow U.S. banks' foreign operations to follow the rules of the home country if the derivatives regulator found the rules were roughly comparable to U.S. requirements.

Now, the CFTC must decide by Dec. 21 where U.S. banks can enjoy "substituted compliance." In other words, which foreign jurisdictions have tough enough rules to meet the commission's approval.

Trade groups have sued over the CFTC's initial cross-border guidelines, throwing the whole system into confusion.

In addition, the SEC proposed a rule earlier this year that lays out its own plan for how its swaps rules will apply to cross-border businesses. A final rule still must be adopted. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson, additional reporting by Douwe Miedema and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Andre Grenon)