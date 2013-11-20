WASHINGTON Nov 20 New rules to simplify the
paperwork consumers receive when they apply for loans will take
effect in August 2015 as part of a U.S. effort to make it easier
to shop for mortgages.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday
that the measures are intended to ensure lenders clearly lay out
the terms and costs of loans for home buyers.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law called for the
agency to combine two sets of forms that can often confuse
borrowers.
"Today's rule is an important step toward the consumer
having greater control over the mortgage loan process," CFPB
Director Richard Cordray said in a statement. "Taking out a
mortgage is one of the biggest financial decisions a consumer
will ever make."
Under federal law, mortgage applicants currently receive two
disclosure forms, each complying with a separate federal
statute. They also are given two additional forms upon closing
on the loan.
Starting August 1, 2015, mortgage lenders must use the new
forms and home buyers should be better able to understand the
terms of the loan and their financial obligations. The process
will also help consumers make more informed decisions when
choosing a loan that is right for them, the agency said.
The CFPB said it would combine the sets of documents and
create a "Loan Estimate" form to help borrowers understand the
key features and risks of mortgages and a "Closing Disclosure"
form that explains the costs of the transaction.
A Spanish-language version of the forms will also be made
available.
In the period before the financial crisis, many consumers
took out loans they could not afford. Consumers often
underestimate interest rates and monthly payments sometimes
increase during the life of a loan.
The CFPB spent more than two years conducting tests,
including interviews with consumers, lenders and mortgage
brokers, to create the simplified disclosure information.
The initiative to create the forms, called "Know Before You
Owe," was started in 2011 under Massachusetts Democratic Senator
Elizabeth Warren, who was running the agency at the time.
The new regulation could make it difficult for banks already
implementing new mortgage rules.
The CFPB is set to impose mortgage underwriting requirements
on lenders that take effect in January. In exchange, firms are
given protection from lawsuits associated with loan origination.
Among the requirements of the so-called qualified mortgage rule
is that lenders confirm a borrower's ability to repay a loan.