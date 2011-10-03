VIENNA Oct 3 The global sovereign debt crisis is undermining banking supervision by torpedoing a basic tenet -- that government debt in a banks' home currency represents zero risk when it comes to calculating capital buffers, top experts warned on Monday.

If governments cannot convince markets that public debt is solid, banks will pay the price in higher costs of capital and perhaps even be forced to make stock placements at fire-sale prices, banking officials told a panel discussion on the financial crisis and bank supervision, organised by bodies including the Austrian National Bank.

"The first priority is to return to have sovereigns as risk-free because the implications of not having sovereigns as risk free are very severe and will materialise in many areas," said Jaime Caruana, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

These include not just deciding how much capital banks must hold to cushion against shocks, but also the way they get liquidity from central banks in return for bonds as collateral, he said.

The head of the International Accounting Standards Board said last week that the way regulators assign zero-risk weightings to some bank assets was "the biggest accounting scam in history".

Critics say viewing sovereign debt in this category is untenable in Europe given that Greece, Ireland and Portugal had to be bailed out, but there seems to be scant political appetite to change this approach toward setting banks' capital.

SAFETY NET NOW

Rodrigo Rato, former head of the International Monetary Fund and erstwhile Spanish finance minister who is now chairman of banking group Bankia , said the path towards restoring confidence across euro zone state borrowers will be arduous.

"Unless we have fiscal integration -- or we define what and when that will happen -- I think the risk-free sovereign will not come back," he told the conference.

Banks need risk-free investments to make the financial system function smoothly, but only U.S. banks have that now in the form of U.S. Treasury securities, said Andreas Treichl, chief executive of Erste Group Bank AG .

That is why banks' average financing costs in Europe are double those of their U.S. rivals, he said, adding the only way to get around this is to introduce common euro zone bonds -- joint debt issues by members of the euro zone.

"Now, tomorrow we need it," he said, but acknowledged this timetable was unrealistic politically.

European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said sovereign debt crises had a long history around the world but were new in the context of the single euro currency bloc, whose members were no longer free to print money when needed.

"This is really a game change that we have seen and that really hasn't been understood by the politicians and other players," he said, again urging member states to get financial safety nets in place for struggling euro zone countries.

Officials cited the need to break the negative feedback loop between overstretched public finances and the fragility of the banking system, where lenders holding lots of dubious state debt were being hammered by financial markets.

Treichl said solving the state debt crisis was the only way to snap out of the downward cycle and relieve pressure on banks, noting lenders could always sell more shares if they were willing to price them low enough but may only find buyers among domestic governments or Chinese investors. (Editing by David Holmes)