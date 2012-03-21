WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. securities regulator backed the removal of a provision of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law on Wednesday that officials worried could prevent regulators worldwide from sharing information about over-the-counter swaps transactions.

"The SEC recommends that Congress consider removing the indemnification requirement added by the Dodd-Frank law," said Ethiopis Tafara, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of International Affairs.

Chairman Scott Garrett of the House Financial Services subcommittee said the full committee could act on the repeal as early as next week. Garrett, a New Jersey Republican, said he hoped for prompt House approval of a repeal bill.

At issue is language in the 2009 law that requires authorities to agree, in exchange for access to swaps data, to offset the cost to U.S. providers of lawsuits over disclosure of confidential material. The indemnities would be paid to U.S. regulators and swaps data repositories.

Foreign regulators object to the provision as one-sided, he said, and could block U.S. access to data from their markets or encourage local trade repositories that would have no obligation to report to U.S. regulators.

A Commodity Futures Trading Commision official said the agency, which oversees the futures market, was working on "interpretative guidance" giving an exemption to foreign regulators. CFTC took no position on the repeal bill. Tafara said overseas authorities "prefer the certainty" of legislation.

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corp, which operates two swaps repositories, said another issue needed attention, so-called plenary access to records by regulators. Access should be limited to records where the regulator has a material interest, said DTCC. (Reporting By Charles Abbott; editing by Andre Grenon)