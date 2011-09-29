(Adds details)

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Net long index investment into commodity markets fell $6.3 billion to $322.7 billion in August indicating that investors were skittish about allocating money to the sector, U.S. government data showed on Thursday.

The data showed long investors had reduced positions even before the commodities markets sustained their biggest rout last week since 2008. As a result, less investment will likely show up in future data.

Crude oil was the biggest loser with an exodus totaling $17.1 billion or a loss of 29 percent in August. Corn followed with losses of $8.2 billion or 34 percent decrease, and gold with $7.5 billion or 26 percent drop.

Net long index holdings fell by $10.6 billion to $226.8 billion indicating that investors slashed bullish bets in the sector, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's monthly report on futures positions connected to index-based investment.

Short index investment in commodities increased by $4.4 billion to $95.9 billion in August, an indicator that market participants expected prices to fall.

The data do not measure net new inflows or outflows, only the notional value of futures.

To see the CFTC data, click on: r.reuters.com/qah24s (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)