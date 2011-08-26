Aug 26 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday said:

* US long index investment in commodity markets rose $7.1 billion to $329.0 billion in July

* US short index investment in commodities fell $2.7 billion to $91.5 billion

* Index net length in commodity markets rose $9.7 billion to $237.4 billion

