WASHINGTON, April 9 A bipartisan group of U.S.
senators on Tuesday urged bank regulators to finish new capital
rules, forcing banks to meet higher capital ratios and rely less
on complicated calculations of the riskiness of their assets.
Debate in Washington has heated up over whether the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and other measures did enough to crack down on
banks such as JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
and Bank of America Corp.
Two members of the group, Republican David Vitter of
Louisiana and Democrat Sherrod Brown of Ohio, are working on
legislation that would halt U.S. implementation of an
international accord known as Basel III and instead impose a
much higher 15 percent capital ratio on the biggest banks,
according to a draft of their bill.
The pair, plus Republicans Bob Corker of Tennessee and Susan
Collins of Maine and Democrat Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts,
called for similar proposals in a letter to Federal Reserve
Governor Daniel Tarullo, Comptroller of the Currency Thomas
Curry, and Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp.
The group said regulators should finish new capital
requirements for the biggest banks first, before crafting
simpler rules for smaller firms.
Instead of using risk weights that draw on banks' own models
to determine how much capital they should hold, regulators
should opt for a higher overall capital requirement for the big
banks, the group wrote in the letter.
Members of Congress have complained that even after the
2007-2009 financial crisis, some U.S. banks remain too big and
could have a devastating impact on financial markets if they
were to fail.
Also on Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont
Independent, and Representative Brad Sherman, a California
Democrat, introduced a bill to break up such banks.
Observers have said it is unlikely that any new financial
regulatory legislation, even with the bipartisan support that
Vitter's and Brown's proposal has, would make it through a
deeply divided Congress.