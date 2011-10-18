WASHINGTON, Oct. 18 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday is expected to vote in favor of a final rule that would crack down on excessive speculation in the commodity markets.

The Dodd-Frank financial oversight law enacted last year gave the CFTC the ability to prevent excessive speculation in the commodity markets by limiting the number of contracts any one larger speculative trader can control.

The CFTC approved a draft of the position-limits plan in January and received more than 13,000 public comments. It estimated a cost to the industry of some $99 million in the first year.

Limits would be placed on 28 core physical-delivery contracts and their "economically equivalent" derivatives. Commodities covered include gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, crude oil, natural gas, heating oil, gasoline, corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, live cattle, lean hogs, milk, cocoa, coffee, orange juice, sugar, and cotton.

Here are details of the final rule:

PHASING IN OF LIMITS:

Similar to the proposed rule, position limits will be set in two phases. One change from the draft rule is that limits will be adjusted periodically.

FIRST WAVE - The first wave will set limits for the spot month. Limits will go into effect 60 days after the CFTC defines the term swap as required by the Dodd-Frank Act, which is expected to occur within several months. The limits adopted at that time will be based on the spot-month position limit levels currently in place at exchanges or designated markets.

After that time, the spot-month limits will be adjusted every two years for agricultural contracts and annually for energy and metal contracts. These subsequent limits will be based on the CFTC's determination of deliverable supply (developed in consultation with the exchanges).

SECOND WAVE - The second wave would affect non-spot-month position limits, and would apply limits to positions in all contract months combined or in a single contract month.

CFTC said for the nine legacy ag contracts that currently are subject to CFTC administered limits, the new non-spot-month limits will go into effect 60 days after the term swap is defined using specified levels set in the final rule.

For other contracts not subject to the CFTC's administered limits, the limits will be made effective by the futures regulator after it has received one year of open interest data on the physical commodity cleared and uncleared swaps under the swaps large-trader reporting rule. Agency staff said they would gather this data between September 2011 and August 2012. After that commissioners would need to issue an order and the limits would go into effect after two months notice.

The non-spot-month limits will be adjusted every two years based on contract open interest.

AGRICULTURAL CONTRACTS - CFTC staff said the rule would also approve an increase in the position limits for Chicago grain contracts, which have been subject to federal limits for years, as requested by the CME Group. CME in April 2010 had proposed an increase in trade limits for its agricultural contracts -- levels that had been in place for years -- given a surge in trading volume and open interest. But CFTC's broader plan to apply limits on all commodity futures contracts complicated the application. The one-off increase would see limits rise by as much as 85 percent. [ID:nS1E78L0WS]

HOW THE LIMITS ARE SET:

1) SPOT MONTH: The spot-month position limits for the contracts will be set at 25 percent of estimated deliverable supply, unchanged from the January plan. These limits will be applied separately for positions in the physical-delivery and all cash-settled contracts combined.

CFTC said, for example, that a trader's position in all cash-settled futures and swaps contracts will be combined to determine whether the trader's position in cash-settled contracts is below the limits.

The cash-settled NYMEX Henry Hub Natural Gas contracts will be subject to a cash-settled spot-month position limit and an aggregate limit (extending across positions in both physical-delivery and cash-settled natural gas contracts) set at five-times the limit that applies to the physical-delivery NYMEX Henry Hub Natural Gas contract.

2) NON-SPOT-MONTH: The non-spot-month position limits apply to positions a trader may have in all contract months combined or in a single contract month. Similar to the January draft, these limits will be set at 10 percent of open interest in the first 25,000 contracts and 2.5 percent thereafter.

Open interest used in determining non-spot-month position limits will be based on futures open interest, cleared swaps open interest, and uncleared swaps open interest. Initially, non-spot-month position limits will be set by CFTC order using one year of open interest data and biennially thereafter based on two years of open interest data.

HOW MANY ENTITIES WILL BE REQUIRED TO REPORT?:

The CFTC estimates the final regulations may require reporting from about six entities with respect to deliverable supply estimates, 200 traders with respect to bona fide hedging exemptions, 48 traders with respect to visibility level reporting, and 90 entities with respect to account aggregation applications.

WHO WOULD BE AFFECTED?:

The CFTC said more traders would be impacted by spot-month position limits in the final rule than by the proposed rule.

Final rule: With respect to the spot-month position limits, the CFTC estimates that on an annual basis about 84 traders in legacy agricultural (ag) contracts, 50 traders in non-legacy ag contracts, 85 traders in energy contracts, and 12 traders in metal contracts would hold or control positions that could exceed these limits.

CFTC said for the non-spot-month position limits, the CFTC estimates that annually approximately 84 traders in legacy ag contracts, 80 traders in non-legacy ag contracts, 10 traders in energy contracts and 25 traders in metal contracts would hold or control positions that could exceed these limits.

Proposed draft: the CFTC had said the spot month limits may affect at most 70 traders in agricultural contracts, 6 traders in base metals contracts, 8 traders in precious metals contracts, and 40 traders in referenced energy contracts.

The draft said all-months-combined and single-month position limits may affect approximately 80 traders in ag contracts, 25 traders in base metals contracts, 20 traders in precious metals contracts and 10 traders in energy contracts.

(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)