By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 18 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a proposal to
repeal a major section of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law as part of a broader deficit reduction effort, a
move Democrats derided as a misguided budget gimmick.
The House Financial Services Committee voted along party
lines to repeal the section of the law that allows the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp to liquidate large, failing financial
institutions seized by the government.
This authority was included in the law in an attempt to
avoid the type of market chaos and government bailouts that
followed the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 by
giving the government a mechanism for better controlling the
breakup of a financial giant.
Republicans have questioned whether the new authority will
work and with budget deficits serving as a potent election-year
issue they are proposing to el iminate it as a way to save $22
billion over 10 years.
Democrats accused Republicans of rolling back a reform
intended to keep markets stable in order to get credit for
phantom budget savings that will likely not materialize and are
achieved only through gaming arcane congressional budget rules.
"What the Republican motion here does today is return us to
2008 where there is no capacity to deal, in a reasonable way,
with a failed institution," said Barney Frank, the lead Democrat
on the committee and an author of the law.
In place of the new liquidation regime, Republicans want
large failing, financial firms to go through the bankruptcy
process, which they want to tweak to better accommodate Wall
Street giants. The y are not, however, offering this proposal as
part of their deficit reduction legislation.
On Wednesday Republicans argued the liquidation authority
puts taxpayer funding on the line, a claim Democrats said
misrepresents the law.
Under Dodd-Frank, the FDIC can borrow money from the U.S.
Treasury to cover the cost of a liquidation. The regulator is
then required, however, to charge large banks and other
financial giants a fee to recoup these costs.
Democrats offered an amendment to collect the money up front
so the FDIC would have less need to borrow in the future if a
liquidation occurs. It was rejected.
"Whether you prefund it, post fund it, refund it, it's still
a bailout fund," said Republican Jeb Hensarling.
Analysts joined Democrats in questioning the legitimacy of
the budget savings that could be achieved by eliminating the
liquidation powers.
The Congressional Budget Office, which measures the fiscal
impact of policies for Congress, projects the liquidation repeal
would save $22 billion over the next 10 years.
The CBO arrived at this figure because it assumes it may
take longer than the 10-year period covered by the budget to
collect the fees from banks used to offset the cost of a
possible liquidation.
"It's tough to understand where the $22 billion comes from -
it's a wild assumption since there are currently no cash flows
involved with this part of Dodd-Frank," Brian Gardner, an
analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc, said in a research note.
The proposal has little chance of becoming law this year,
even if it is passed by the full House, due to opposition from
Senate Democrats and President Barack Obama.
It plays, however, into the election-year debate over
record-high budget deficits.
The bill approved by the Financial Services Committee is
part of a larger plan by House Republicans to find budget
savings that is being assembled this month. [ID: nL2E8FCNZ0]
In addition to repealing the liquidation authority, the
committee voted to save an additional $13 billion by subjecting
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's budget to annual
congressional approval, ending a foreclosure prevention program
funded by the 2008 bank bailout law and by making changes to
flood insurance programs.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; editing by Carol Bishopric)