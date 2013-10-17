UPDATE 1-National Bank of Canada's profit handily beats estimates
March 1National Bank of Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.
WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it plans to propose new liquidity requirements for U.S. banks during its Oct. 24 board meeting.
The liquidity rules come as part of U.S. implementation of the international regulatory agreement Basel III. Regulators have already approved rules to implement the portion of the agreement that governs bank capital.
March 1National Bank of Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.
March 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it sold some terminal, pipeline and storage assets to MPLX Inc, the master limited partnership that it spun off in 2012, for $2.02 billion.