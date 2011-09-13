WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Federal regulators will
give large banks and financial firms more time than earlier
planned to file plans detailing how they can be liquidated if
they are heading toward failure.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law mandates these
"living wills," which require large bank holding companies and
other large financial firms to map out how they could be
liquidated smoothly through a bankruptcy process.
Under a final rule the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp board
will vote on later Tuesday, banks will also be required to file
these plans with regulators in phases based on their size.
An initial rule released in April would have required all
plans to be filed at the same time.
Bank holding companies and other large financial firms with
more than $250 billion in non-bank assets will have to file
initial plans by July 1, 2012 under the final rule.
Firms with between $100 billion and $250 billion in
non-bank assets will have until July 1, 2013 to file plans. All
other companies covered by the rule will have until Dec. 31,
2013.
FDIC staff said the rule was written this way so that the
most complex banks and financial firms submit their plans
first.
The intent of the living wills is to avoid the chaos in
financial markets that followed Lehman Brothers LEHMQ.PK
going under in September 2008.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Tim Dobbyn)