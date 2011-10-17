RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
WASHINGTON Oct 17 The Federal Reserve on Monday announced it has approved a final rule on the blueprints large banks will have to submit to U.S. regulators showing how they can be dismantled in the event of failure.
The rule was written jointly with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which approved it on Sept. 13, and both agencies had to approve the regulation for it to become effective.
Under the rule the largest U.S. banks will have to submit a plan, known as a "living will," by the middle of next year.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Dave Zimmerman)
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 The Republican chairman of a key House of Representatives committee has laid out his plan to roll back Wall Street rules and consumer protections conceived after the 2008 financial crisis, a step that will largely define the financial deregulation debate in the Trump era.
Feb 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a drug made by Marathon Pharmaceuticals to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a devastating muscle-wasting disease that mainly affects young boys.