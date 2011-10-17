WASHINGTON Oct 17 The Federal Reserve on Monday announced it has approved a final rule on the blueprints large banks will have to submit to U.S. regulators showing how they can be dismantled in the event of failure.

The rule was written jointly with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which approved it on Sept. 13, and both agencies had to approve the regulation for it to become effective.

Under the rule the largest U.S. banks will have to submit a plan, known as a "living will," by the middle of next year.

(Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Dave Zimmerman)