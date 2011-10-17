* Large banks will have to submit plan by mid-2012
* FDIC approved the rule in September
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 The Federal Reserve
announced on Monday that it had approved a final rule on the
blueprints large banks will have to submit to U.S. regulators
showing how they can be dismantled in the event of failure.
The rule was written jointly with the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, which approved it on Sept. 13. Both agencies
Under the rule, the largest U.S. banks will have to submit
a plan, known as a "living will," by the middle of next year.
The rule is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, and it requires the living wills to be written
based on a failing institution going through the bankruptcy
process.
The law, however, gives the government power to seize and
break up large, failing firms through a new "resolution"
process if regulators decide this would be less harmful to
markets and the economy.
The intent behind the living wills and the new resolution
authority is to avoid the chaos in financial markets that
followed Lehman Brothers' LEHMQ.PK collapse in September
2008, at the height of the financial crisis.
The rule applies to banks with more than $50 billion in
assets as well as any other company that regulators decide is
important to the smooth functioning of financial markets.
Regulators have yet to name any of these companies.
Under the rule, the schedule for submitting living wills is
staggered based on the size of the bank.
Bank holding companies with more than $250 billion in
nonbank assets will have to file initial plans by July 1,
2012.
Firms with between $100 billion and $250 billion in nonbank
assets will have until July 1, 2013, to file plans. All other
companies covered by the rule will have until Dec. 31, 2013.
