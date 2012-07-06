(Adds detail, context)
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. swaps regulator
announced on Friday it would give the industry another chance to
comment on a rule dictating how much money needs to back
uncleared swaps, in light of the release of a new international
paper on the reform.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will give the
public until Sept. 14 to comment on the rule, which lays out how
much margin is needed to back swaps that have not been routed
through independent clearinghouses.
The CFTC originally proposed the rule in April 2011, and
comments closed in July last year.
The agency said it was opening the proposal back up for
discussion because the Bank for International Settlements and
the International Organization of Securities Commissions are
jointly releasing on Friday a new "consultative paper" on margin
requirements for uncleared swaps.
It will allow the agency to "hear further from market
participants in light of work being done to internationally
harmonize an approach to margin," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler
said in a statement.
DEADLINE APPROACHES
The CFTC was tasked by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law with writing new rules to boost oversight and limit risk in
the $650 trillion over-the-counter global swaps market.
Widespread ignorance of swaps exposure at failed investment
firm Lehman Brothers and insurer American International Group
aggravated the financial crisis, which led to billions
of dollars in taxpayer bailouts.
The CFTC also has its eye on commitments made by the G20
countries, which agreed to establish new clearing, reporting and
margin rules for swaps players by the end of 2012.
For uncleared trades, regulators want a global minimum
margin in place starting January when tough new international
capital rules start going into effect for banks.
INTERNATIONAL COORDINATION
One of the most contentious issues has been how to create a
fair regime that does not put American firms at a disadvantage
when the United States is ahead of most regulators in its swaps
reform implementation.
American banks cried foul last year when U.S. bank
regulators' version of the margin rules for uncleared swaps
subjected the foreign subsidiaries of U.S. banks to the rules
while giving a pass to foreign banks.
The CFTC's and the Securities Exchange Commission's
proposals were silent on jurisdiction, though the CFTC recently
proposed general guidance on the reach of U.S. swaps rules.
None of the U.S. regulators have finalized margin proposals
for uncleared swaps.
The report from Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and
the International Organization of Securities Commissions was
also released on Friday.
The report lays out a scheme similar to the CFTC's, Gensler
said and will "lower the risk of financial entities, promote
clearing and help avoid regulatory arbitrage," Gensler added.
It proposes a standardised margin requirement of between 2
and 15 percent of the size of the trade, depending on the type
of asset, as well as its maturity.
The aim is to cover the risks from the contract and to
create a financial incentive to use a clearing house.
A clearing house creates a transparent trail for a trade and
is backed by a default fund so that a transaction is completed
even if one party to a deal goes bust.
