By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, July 6
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. swaps regulator
announced on Friday it would give the industry another chance to
comment on a rule dictating how much money needs to back
uncleared swaps, in light of the release of a new international
paper on the reform.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will give the
public until Sept. 14 to comment on the rule, which lays out how
much margin is needed to back swaps that have not been routed
through independent clearinghouses.
The CFTC originally proposed the rule in April 2011, and
comments closed in July last year.
The agency said it was opening the proposal back up for
discussion because the Bank for International Settlements and
the International Organization of Securities Commissions are
jointly releasing on Friday a new "consultative paper" on margin
requirements for uncleared swaps.
It will allow the agency to "hear further from market
participants in light of work being done to internationally
harmonize an approach to margin," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler
said in a statement.
(Editing by Andrea Ricci)