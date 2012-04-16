April 16 Bank of New York Mellon will pay
a $6 million penalty for breaching the terms of a 2007-2009
financial crisis era program created to aid the ailing money
market mutual fund industry, the Federal Reserve announced on
Monday.
The Fed said the bank used ineligible collateral when
securing some loans from the U.S. government in 2008 and
therefore was issued more funding than it should have received.
The program in question was created by the government in
2008 to provide funding for banks to buy asset-backed commercial
paper from money market mutual funds that were facing liquidity
problems. The program was closed in 2010.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)