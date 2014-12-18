BRIEF-BONTERRA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY KINROSS GOLD
* ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, KINROSS WILL HOLD ABOUT 9.5% OF CO'S ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS
WASHINGTON Dec 18 MetLife said on Thursday it has been notified by U.S. regulators that it has been declared so big that its failure could destabilize financial markets, a designation that brings extra regulation.
MetLife said in a statement it was disappointed in the decision, by the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, and was considering its next steps. The company has 30 days to seek a judicial review of regulators' decision. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, KINROSS WILL HOLD ABOUT 9.5% OF CO'S ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.