WASHINGTON, June 21 The Federal Reserve and other U.S. financial regulators released new rules on Thursday to help prevent unfair treatment of military borrowers by ensuring mortgage servicers provide information necessary to modify loan terms or sell their homes due to reassignments.

The regulators said the intent of the guidance is to make it easier for military borrowers to understand loan terms while making property decisions upon receiving orders to relocate. It also ensures those service members are provided financial and legal protections.

About one-third of those serving on active duty are required to move each year.

Since the 2006 collapse of the real estate market, tens of thousands of service members have lost homes to foreclosure and lenders have come under scrutiny for violating federal laws in place for military homeowners.

"Those who serve our country deserve to be given the best service by their mortgage servicer," Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray said in a statement. "This guidance provides specific notice to mortgage servicers that this country already has substantial laws in place to help military members in this still-recovering housing market."

The new guidance also attempts to help those underwater borrowers whose homes are worth less than the amount due on the mortgage, and would ensure that all options are made available to them by their mortgage servicer to reduce the chance of foreclosure.

If a regulator finds that a mortgage servicer has treated military borrowers unfairly or was deceptive, abusive, or violated federal consumer financial laws, they would take further enforcement action, according to the guidance.

The Fed, the CFPB, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration and the Office of Comptroller of the Currency issued the guidance.

Separately, the overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said it would allow short sales for military homeowners with government-backed loans who receive orders to move quickly, even if they are current on their mortgage.

Often, military homeowners will take on the financial obligations of maintaining two residences in those circumstances or have defaulted on their mortgage.

The new FHFA policy affects those primary residences purchased on or before June 30, 2012, and allows a short sale for less than the balance owed on a property. Military borrowers that have a current Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loan are eligible. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)