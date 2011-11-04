* Miller says MF Global problems "came up very quickly"
* Says underscores need for tough financial reforms
* Says U.S. at height of pain in Dodd-Frank rulewriting
By Alexandra Alper and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 A U.S. Treasury Department
official said she was surprised by futures brokerage MF
Global's MFGLQ.PK quick collapse and said it shows the need
for tough financial reforms.
"I did not expect to see the problems that MF Global
presented last week, and they came up very quickly," said Mary
Miller, the Treasury's assistant secretary for financial
markets, before an American Bar Association conference.
Miller said regulators still need to collect more facts,
but said MF Global "presents a number of issues" that
policymakers want to take care of through financial reform.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday after bets on debt
from troubled euro zone nations scared away clients and
investors. Regulators are searching for roughly $600 million in
missing customer funds.
Jon Corzine has resigned as MF Global's chairman and chief
executive. [ID:nN1E7A311V]
Miller said MF Global is a reminder that regulators must
stay the course in implementing financial reforms laid out in
last year's Dodd-Frank oversight law.
It is unclear, however, how much Dodd-Frank could have
altered the course of events that led to MF Global's
bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E7A22BN]
Miller also acknowledged the United States is probably at
the height of pain in carrying out the law.
"We are probably in a period of maximum pain in the
rulemaking process where there isn't enough clarity on the
final end state of some of the rules, although quite a few have
been proposed," she said, noting that the securities and
futures regulators had made progress.
Republicans and business groups have complained that the
new regulations are too burdensome and chaotic. JPMorgan
(JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has been among the most
vocal critics, saying the uncertainty is holding back the U.S.
economy recovery.
Dodd-Frank rules include making banks hold higher capital,
putting new restrictions on derivatives trades, and curbing
financial executives' pay.
Regulators have struggled to meet rulemaking targets due to
tight budgets and tight deadlines. Only a small portion of the
rules have been finalized.
"If I were writing the Dodd-Frank law again, I wouldn't
have put in some of the simultaneous deadlines on a number of
regulations," Miller said.
She noted that "at a very high level" there was a desire
for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the new panel of
top regulators, to play a bigger role in coordinating
interagency rulemaking.
Miller shared her own struggles to meet deadlines.
"In my office we had six studies that were due on January
18th under the rule," she said. "I can tell you how much fun
the holiday period was for my staff. I felt I was in college
again in final exam week."
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn and Alexandra Alper, editing
by Matthew Lewis)