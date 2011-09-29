* Banks met with California AG last week
* California seen as critical to deal; NY already exited
* Banks, states have not talked specific penalty amounts
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The largest U.S. banks,
eager to get legal protection after widespread evidence emerged
of foreclosure shortcuts, are trying to convince California to
be part of a multi-state mortgage settlement and not pursue its
own aggressive deal.
Representatives of the banks met with California's attorney
general, Kamala Harris, in Washington last Friday, in part to
discuss concerns unique to California and determine whether the
state is on board with a larger deal, according to people
familiar with the talks.
The banks see California, with its massive distressed
mortgage market, as critical to a wider settlement, especially
after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman last month
was removed from a small panel of AGs negotiating a deal.
The leader of the state coalition said Schneiderman had
"actively worked to undermine" the talks, after Schneiderman
balked at releasing the banks from claims beyond the mortgage
servicing and foreclosure problems that sparked the
negotiations.
Now California is in the spotlight as settlement talks drag
into a second year and the prospects for a deal appear
increasingly in doubt.
State and federal officials have sought penalties totaling roughly $20 billion from institutions that include Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo
(WFC.N), and Citigroup (C.N).
They are accused of coping with an unexpected deluge of
mortgage defaults beginning in 2008 by cutting corners and
unlawfully rushing through foreclosure paperwork, pushing
people out of homes they might otherwise have stayed in.
Banks would prefer a broad settlement that would maximize
their legal immunity, provide more certainty about their
financial liability, and help soothe skittish holders of bank
shares.
A settlement could also boost home sales by removing the
current uncertainty over the status of foreclosed homes.
"A settlement would expedite the cleansing process of the
marketplace," said Marty Mosby, an analyst with Guggenheim
Partners. "For Bank of America, this would be a real launching
pad for them to get something behind them."
A settlement without New York and California would leave
too much of the country uncovered, Mosby said.
California has faced some of the worst default rates in the
country, with an unemployment rate of 12.1 percent and two
million residents who owe more on their mortgage than their
home is worth, often referred to as underwater mortgages.
Harris is under pressure to provide relief to the state's
homeowners and also faces political heat from activist groups
like MoveOn.org and Credo Action to stake out a hard-line
position similar to New York.
A spokesman for Harris declined to comment.
FAR FROM A DEAL
Government officials had hoped to wrap up negotiations
months ago, but talks have stalled over what legal claims the
states would then give up.
Banks pushed to include a release from conduct in
underwriting the mortgages and securitizing them -- claims that
the critic states have said lay at the heart of the financial
crisis and have not yet been investigated.
The servicing and foreclosure claims that started the talks
will be addressed by any settlement, but all other issues
remain up in the air, people familiar with the talks said.
Other claims could include how banks underwrote certain
loans, and some narrow issues associated with the electronic
registry banks used to track the ownership of mortgages, MERS,
these people said.
Specific numbers on fines are not yet part of the
discussion, they said. Exactly how the money would be divided
and spent also remains a thorny issue.
The bulk of the penalties, some 70 or 80 percent, would
likely go to a federal pot. The banks would be expected to use
that money to help ease problems for distressed borrowers,
including writing down principal amounts on underwater
mortgages, and providing cash assistance to move to rental
units.
The rest of the money is likely to be divided among the
states to provide relief to homeowners as they see fit.
Any settlement has to also contend with parallel actions,
including those from bank regulators including the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency.
The agency in April directed more than a dozen banks to
review in detail foreclosure files from 2009 and 2010 and
compensate any harmed borrowers, a process that recently got
off the ground.
Whether the states can come to an agreement, or the talks
might split off into smaller deals, remains an open question.
"It should be becoming increasingly apparent that a global,
multi-defendant, 50-state, plus Justice Department settlement
is not feasible," said Andrew Sandler, a financial services
attorney not involved in the talks.
Representatives from the banks declined to comment.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)