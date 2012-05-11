WASHINGTON May 11 U.S. banking regulators have
suspended the consultancy Allonhill from doing further work with
banks on the foreclosure reviews they are required to do as part
of an April 2011 settlement with regulators, the Comptroller of
the Currency (OCC) announced on Friday.
The OCC said Allonhill had been helping Aurora Bank FSB
and Wells Fargo & Co review foreclosure files
and has been told to cease doing so because it had previously
reviewed some of the same loans for an unidentified third party.
The OCC said it suspended Allonhill "to ensure the
independence of the loan review process going forward."
