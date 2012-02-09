Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Thursday that four large U.S. banks have agreed to pay a penalty of $394 million as part of a settlement they reached in April 2011 with regulators over foreclosure abuses.
The banks involved are Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co, the OCC said.
The banks can meet the terms of the penalty through payments they make as part of a larger settlement with state attorneys general and the Justice Department that was announced on Thursday, the OCC said.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks declined on Monday, led by financials, as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent equities rally.