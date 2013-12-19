WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and state officials on Thursday ordered Ocwen
Financial Corp to provide $2 billion in help to
underwater borrowers to resolve allegations of misconduct in
mortgage servicing.
The CFPB and officials from 49 states and the District of
Columbia said Ocwen will reduce principal loan balances for
struggling homeowners, refund $125 million to foreclosed
borrowers and follow new rules to protect homeowners.
The bureau said Ocwen, which is the largest nonbank mortgage
servicer in the United States, caused borrowers to lose their
homes by failing to appropriately account for payments, by not
providing information about alternatives to foreclosure and by
robo-signing documents.
Ocwen did not admit to the allegations, according to court
documents.