* Pandit says a benchmark portfolio would be better
* Says capital rules are not transparent
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 To protect the
international financial system, regulators should rely more on
a benchmark portfolio as a tool to guard against excessive
risk-taking, rather than the capital standards now in use,
Citigroup (C.N) Chief Executive Vikram Pandit said on Friday.
Pandit said that capital rules, such as the international
Basel agreements, are not transparent and do not give investors
a good idea of how much risk a bank is facing.
Pandit said that under the current capital rules it is
difficult to tell whether two banks who claim to be meeting the
same standard are "equally risky."
"You don't know how to calibrate risk because you don't
know enough about what those underlying assets actually are nor
how that risk is measured," Pandit said in remarks prepared for
delivery on Friday to a Bretton Woods Committee meeting in
Washington.
Pandit said a better way for making sure the financial
system is sound would be to create a benchmark portfolio that
banks and other financial institutions would measure their own
portfolios against.
He said those results should be disclosed publicly.
"Knowing how a given company's risk measurements perform
against the benchmark portfolio tells the world how its
management thinks about risk, and therefore just how
conservative or risky its own portfolio probably is," Pandit
said. "An institution that cheerfully reports minimal expected
losses from the benchmark portfolio in the event of a
one-in-a-thousand market decline might well be understating the
risk in its own portfolio."
Large banks are lobbying intensely against new
international capital rules that would require the world's
largest banks to meet a higher capital standard than their
smaller competitors.
Banking executives and their lobbying groups contend the
higher standards would result in less lending, which in turn
would hurt the economy.
Regulators and other supporters of higher capital standards
have countered that the economy would benefit from a sounder
financial system and that the industry is overstating the
impact of the rules on lending.
The heads of the Group of 20 leading and emerging economies
are expected to give final approval to the so called Basel III
capital rules for the largest banks in November and then it
will be up to each country to implement them.
The Basel agreement will require banks to maintain
top-quality capital equal to 7 percent of their risk-bearing
assets.
On top of that, global "systemic" banks may have to hold up
to an additional 2.5 percent buffer. Another 1 percent
surcharge would be imposed if a bank became significantly
bigger.
In his speech, Pandit also threw his support behind efforts
in the United States to have derivative transactions cleared
through exchanges.
"I will not win any popularity contests for supporting
these changes but they would introduce much needed transparency
and discipline and enhance systemic safety significantly," he
said in his prepared remarks.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Tim Dobbyn)