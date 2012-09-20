* Pawlenty was passed over as Romney's running mate
By Susan Heavey and Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Former Minnesota governor
Tim Pawlenty quit his position in the campaign of Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Thursday to become a
leading Washington lobbyist for Wall Street banks. He said he
continued to support Romney.
Pawlenty will be the head of the Financial Services
Roundtable, a U.S. lobbying group that represents JP Morgan
Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co, among other
financial companies.
After giving up his own bid for the Republican presidential
nomination last year, Pawlenty backed Romney and has been a
national co-chairman of that campaign. Pawlenty was passed over
to become Romney's vice presidential running mate in favor of
Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan.
Pawlenty's departure comes as Romney is struggling to
stabilize his White House bid after a secretly recorded video
showed him disparaging a large part of the U.S. electorate.
While Pawlenty made regular appearances in the media to
promote Romney, he was not a major figure in the former
Massachusetts governor's campaign ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
Pawlenty takes over as president and chief executive officer
of the industry group on Nov. 1 and will replace outgoing CEO
Steve Bartlett, whose departure was announced earlier this year.
"Recognizing the bipartisan nature of the Roundtable, I have
resigned from my position as the Romney national co-chair and
continue, of course, to support Mitt," Pawlenty told reporters.
He said that the career move meant he would not play a role
in a Romney administration if the Republican contender beats
Democratic President Barack Obama.
Romney said Pawlenty will be missed on the campaign.
"While I regret he cannot continue as co-chair of my
campaign, his new position advancing the integrity of our
financial system is vital to the future of our country. I
congratulate him on his new position and wish him every success
in carrying out his new mission," Romney said in a statement.
TOP LOBBYIST
As a top lobbyist, Pawlenty will play a major role in the
industry's efforts to make the new Dodd-Frank rules, which
Congress passed in 2010 in response to the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, more favorable for Wall Street as regulators implement
the law.
The measure - a response to the crisis fueled by risky
financial swaps trading at some firms that required
multibillion-dollar tax-payer bailouts - has yet to be fully
enacted. Banks are still under fire from reform groups for their
roles in the crisis.
"There is progress that has been made in terms of restoring
the reputation and credibility of the financial services
industry in this country, but more work needs to be done,"
Pawlenty told reporters.
While Pawlenty is generally regarded as a pro-business
conservative, he has made comments critical of Wall Street.
"I went to Wall Street and told them to get their snouts out
of the trough because they are some of the worst offenders when
it comes to bailouts and carve-outs and special deals," Pawlenty
said in June, 2011 at a Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference
in Washington DC.
On Thursday, Pawlenty offered few specifics about the
reforms he would seek as head of the group, but said the
implementation of Dodd-Frank created some "challenges around
vagueness and duplication of effort and oversight" that required
refinement and clarification.
He also stressed that despite his role in the Romney
campaign, he was well suited to reaching out to Democrats. "I
understand the importance of taking a bipartisan approach to
these issues ... and I have got a history and a record of doing
that."
The Financial Services Roundtable represents 100 integrated
financial services companies and accounts for $92.7 trillion in
managed assets, $1.2 trillion in revenue, and 2.3 million jobs,
according to the group.
The group spent $4.5 million on lobbying in the first two
quarters of 2012.