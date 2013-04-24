WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. consumer watchdog
said high-cost, short-term loans often trap borrowers in a cycle
of debt, warning in a report on Wednesday that new rules could
be on the way for payday lenders and banks making similar loans.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said many lenders
make small-dollar loans without looking into whether borrowers
can afford to pay them back.
The loans carry high fees and must be repaid quickly, which
can lead consumers to take out multiple short-term loans, the
bureau said.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law that created the consumer bureau
allows it to prevent financial firms from offering unfair
products or otherwise taking advantage of consumers.
"The potential consumer harm and the data gathered to date
are persuasive that further attention is warranted to protect
consumers," the bureau's report said.
"Based upon the facts uncovered through our ongoing work in
this area, the CFPB expects to use its authorities to provide
such protections."
Consumer advocates have long said storefront lenders and
others extend the loans too freely and charge high fees, meaning
borrowers wind up taking out new short-term loans to pay off
outstanding loans.
The consumer bureau officially opened in 2011 and also
oversees mortgages and credit cards. It has been eyeing payday
loans and deposit advances, similar short-term loans offered by
banks such as Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp.
The watchdog began supervising payday lenders in 2012, and
Director Richard Cordray said earlier this year that the bureau
would work with states on enforcement actions against lenders
who operate online to avoid state payday lending rules.
About two-thirds of the payday borrowers in the consumer
bureau's study took out seven or more loans in one year, most
within 14 days of repaying a previous loan, according to the
report.
"Payday and deposit advance loans, while designed for
short-term, emergency use, are leading many consumers into
long-term, expensive burdens," Cordray said.
"We will be determining how to exercise our authorities to
best protect consumers while preserving access to responsible
credit."
The study, which looked at more than 15 million loans made
over a 12-month period, did not examine why borrowers took out
short-term loans or how much consumers understand about the
products.
Future research will consider whether limitations on payday
lending, which differ by state, are effective and analyze online
payday borrowing activity, the bureau said.