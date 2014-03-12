By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON, March 12
WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. consumer watchdog
is investigating companies that link cash-strapped wage earners
to payday lenders, according to a document on the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) website.
The bureau is looking into whether those firms "have engaged
or are engaging in unlawful acts or practices in connection with
the marketing, selling or collection of payday loans," according
to the document, which was dated Feb. 18 and posted on the
bureau's website on Wednesday.
The document was submitted by MoneyMutual, which connects
borrowers to lenders and is known by many consumers for its
television ads featuring the talk show host Montel Williams,
after the CFPB requested information about the company.
It was not clear whether other firms received a "civil
investigative demand" for documents as part of the CFPB probe.
A spokesman for the consumer bureau declined to comment. A
spokesman for MoneyMutual, which is a subsidiary of digital
marketing company Selling Source, did not immediately have a
comment.
Regulators have been keeping a close eye on the payday loan
industry, in which borrowers take out small loans that usually
must be paid back when the consumer receives his or her next
paycheck.
Consumer advocates say these high-interest loans can trap
primarily low-income individuals in a cycle of mounting debt.
They are concerned about online lenders in particular, which
they say sometimes skirt state laws for payday loans.
Financial regulators hope to choke off the pipeline of
borrowers to online lenders by going after firms that collect
borrowers' information through their websites and pass it along
to potential lenders.
On its website, MoneyMutual calls itself an "industry
leader" in linking borrowers with small dollar loans and says
more than one million people have used its services.
Benjamin Lawsky, the head of New York's Department of
Financial Services, sent subpoenas last month to MoneyMutual and
15 other businesses in its industry.
The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and charged with protecting Americans from
dangerous financial products, took its first enforcement action
against a payday lender, Cash America International, in
November.
The bureau also is considering writing new rules for the
industry after it published a 2013 paper that highlighted
problems including consumers' "sustained" reliance on
small-dollar loans.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Alden Bentley)