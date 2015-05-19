WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau on Tuesday said it filed a complaint in
federal court accusing PayPal of illegally signing consumers up
for an online credit product without their permission.
The CFPB said PayPal, eBay Inc's electronic
payments division, also engaged in deceptive advertising for
PayPal Credit and mishandled billing problems. Under the
proposed order, which needs a judge's approval, PayPal would
refund $15 million to consumers and pay a $10 million fine.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)