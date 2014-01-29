WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said on Wednesday it was taking action against
mortgage lender PHH Corp over allegations of steering
borrowers to mortgage insurers from which it took kickbacks.
The CFPB said it is seeking fines and repayment to customers
from New Jersey-based PHH and several of its mortgage-related
subsidiaries. The bureau filed the case in an administrative
forum at the agency, and it will be tried by an administrative
law judge.
Lenders sometimes require mortgage insurance for large loans
to protect themselves if the borrower defaults, and the lender
generally chooses the insurer, the CFPB said.
The bureau said when PHH made loans, it referred borrowers
to certain insurers who would then purchase secondary insurance
from PHH's subsidiaries, a form of illegal "kickback" to the
company. The CFPB said that meant consumers paid more for
mortgage insurance.