* U.S. crackdown on excessive speculation delayed twice
* CFTC's Gensler: 'Not trying to do this against a clock'
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Oct 3 The head of the U.S.
derivatives regulator, scrambling to get internal support for
steps to tackle excessive commodity speculation, said delays
are of little concern as long as they yield improved rules.
"We're not trying to do this against a clock. We're trying
to do this in a way that gets it right," Gary Gensler, chairman
of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told reporters on
the sidelines of a Wholesale Markets Brokers' Association
conference in New York.
"So a few more weeks is a small thing for us to be
concerned with if we're going to get it thought through in a
better way," he said.
Last month, the CFTC delayed by another two weeks to Oct.
18 its meeting to consider a long-awaited rule on position
limits, or a cap on the number of contracts traders can hold in
commodity markets.
It was the second time a vote had been postponed, and
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters it was because
Gensler lacks the three votes needed for approval from the
CFTC's five commissioners [ID:nS1E78R1NS].
The commission has never presented a unified front on
position limits, one of the most contentious pieces of the
Dodd-Frank financial overhaul for big commodity traders.
In explaining the delay, Gensler said that, of the roughly
50 rules the CFTC is tasked to write, position limits alone
received more than half of the public comment letters.
"On each of the features to the rule there are people who
want changes sometimes to be more prescriptive, sometimes less
prescriptive," he said. "It's a lot to sort through."
(Editing by Dale Hudson)