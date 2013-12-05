WASHINGTON Dec 5 U.S. officials should improve
the way they judge banks' risk levels and move supervisors out
of the biggest banks and into central offices, bank regulators
from Australia, Singapore and Canada recommended in a report
released on Thursday.
The international group also said the U.S. Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) should clarify that ensuring
the safety and soundness of banks takes precedence over other
goals, such as maintaining U.S. firms' competitiveness abroad.
"The idea is really to have a culture of safety and
soundness being uppermost in the examiners' minds," said
Jonathan Fiechter, a former OCC senior official who led the
international peer group in reviewing the agency.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry asked the group to
conduct a peer review of the agency's supervision of large- and
mid-sized U.S. banks as a way to assess the OCC's progress since
the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The recommendations came on the same day that the United
States urged Europe and Asia to match its efforts to make the
financial industry safer, saying that other countries had been
moving "far more slowly" in some areas of reform.
U.S. regulators were criticized by lawmakers and others for
missing warning signs as they developed in the subprime mortgage
market and other areas. Critics said regulators grew too close
to the industry they supervised and let banks get away with
dangerous practices.
The OCC is also in the midst of implementing a slew of new
rules for the biggest U.S. banks that were required by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law. And a high proportion of
its examiners are near retirement age, which poses challenges
for the agency's future, the report said.
The group's recommendations, which Fiechter said were
finalized over the weekend and submitted to the OCC on
Wednesday, included suggestions to cope with staffing shortfalls
and improve risk-spotting at banks.
"We have not had time to conduct a thorough analysis of the
report, but I can tell you from my initial review that it is a
thoughtful document with a number of important recommendations
that we can use to position the OCC to meet the challenges of
the future," Curry said in a statement.
ADDRESSING RISKS
Many of the group's recommendations were targeted at
plugging holes that allowed high-risk issues that developed
before the financial crisis to go overlooked or uncorrected.
For instance, the group found that the OCC's vision
statement includes ensuring that U.S. banks can compete with
other financial services firms and foreign institutions.
While that could be a secondary goal, examiners should be
clear that keeping banks safe is the top priority, the report
said.
Additionally, the need to cooperate with the Federal Reserve
and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which also regulates banks,
on major policy decisions sometimes kept examiners from
correcting problems at banks quickly, Fiechter said on a call
with reporters.
"We found in a couple of cases that, frankly, policy
reactions had gotten bogged down in the effort to reach
interagency agreement on how to act," he said, adding that this
was something that frustrated OCC examiners.
Fiechter's group said the OCC also should consider housing
bank examiners at central offices where they can compare
observations and discuss emerging problems. Examiners for the
biggest U.S. banks generally have offices within the bank.
This is meant to help them gain expertise on their
particular bank, but critics say examiners overlook flaws
because they get too close to the firms they supervise.
The group also recommended the OCC revamp its so-called
CAMELS rating system, which considers banks' capital, earnings,
liquidity and other factors. The ratings are not made public.
The OCC has a second rating system that takes a more
forward-looking view of bank risks, but CAMELS is still
considered the primary method of judging banks' health. The
ratings also are baked into some regulations, Fiechter said.
Curry said he would form teams to study the group's
recommendations and would expect initial conclusions within 60
days. In another 60 days, he said he expected to have a plan to
implement some of the international group's suggestions.