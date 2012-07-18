BRIEF-Freeport to cut Indonesia operations if export approval delayed
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
NEW YORK, July 18 The main U.S. regulator of the repurchase agreement market unveiled reforms on Wednesday that would force broker-dealers to temper their reliance on intraday credit, in an expected effort to reduce instability and protect against a market shock.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will expect participants in the repo market to give more timely and accurate trade confirmations, and to upgrade to more resilient technologies and policies, among other new rules.
Repos are a prime source of bank funding and are backed by assets such as Treasuries. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly-listed copper miner, said on Friday it will cut costs, staff, and spending in Indonesia in the "near-term" if there is continued delay in government approval to export copper concentrates.
Feb 3 Wells Fargo & Co reached an agreement with Intuit Inc to allow the bank's customers who use financial management applications such as Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks to choose the information they share while importing bank account details.