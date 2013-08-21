WASHINGTON Aug 21 U.S. bank regulators next
week will consider a proposal designed to discourage risky
lending by forcing banks to keep part of their loans on their
books, even after selling them off to be bundled into
securities.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on Wednesday that it
will meet on Aug. 28 to discuss the credit risk retention rule
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law.
The "skin-in-the-game" rules call for lenders to keep 5
percent of securitized mortgages on their books, with the
exception of the most basic loans. The requirement was first
proposed in 2011, but has not yet been made final.
Many observers expect regulators to issue a new proposal
that would exempt more loans, Reuters reported in July, citing
sources familiar with the work of regulators.
The initial proposal said that for a loan to be exempt from
the "skin-in-the-game" requirement, it would have to include a
20 percent down payment. Lenders said that was too harsh and
could restrict credit for first-time and lower-income home
buyers.
An FDIC spokesman did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The FDIC, the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency and the Department of Housing
and Urban Development all have a role in crafting the rules.