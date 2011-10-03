SEA CHANGE

Though several brokers said the number of erroneous trades has fallen since the rule began rolling out in July, there are still incidents. One such trade, which halted trading in Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), was canceled on Aug. 11. [ID:nN1E77A0RN]

The stakes are high for an industry that must bulk up what was a patchwork of screening for bad orders. Brokers will spend some $220 million this year to abide by the rule, up 18 percent from last year, and costs should rise through 2014, estimated Miranda Mizen, a principal at consultancy TABB Group.

Meanwhile, there are already signs that the rule has hit some of the biggest providers of what is known as "sponsored access."

Wedbush Securities was for years the Nasdaq Stock Market's top liquidity provider, thanks to clients that funneled orders through its pipes to get low trading fees and fast access to exchanges. But in August it had dropped to third in Nasdaq-listed stocks and to sixth in NYSE-listed stocks, suggesting some broker-dealer clients cut out the middle man.

While many Wall Street firms adapted or built internal systems, Wedbush responded to the SEC's rule by acquiring Lime Brokerage, a specialist in pre-trade surveillance. Jeff Bell, Wedbush's head of clearing and technology, said it is also offering clients alternative software-based products.

Penson, another big sponsored access provider, decided not to build or buy. Instead, it is using several outside surveillance providers for customers, said Bill Yancey, CEO of the firm's Penson Financial Services unit.

"Some customers ... might want to become broker-dealers themselves, and some execution-only customers might want to procure both execution and clearing services from the same place," Yancey said. "It's going to be a sea change. We're moving from a post-trade world to a pre-trade world."

Large brokers hoping to take advantage of the new world are complaining that some rivals are cutting corners in an effort to attract or retain HFT clients. Much of their focus involves the credit limits for individual clients.

The SEC, aiming to protect brokers and clients from a financial blow-up, did not specify whether the limits should be based on buying power, net capital or some other measure. It did not publish FAQs as it sometimes does for new rules.

It did, however, publish eight suggestions last week on how brokers can screen so-called sub-accounts for money laundering, insider trading and market manipulation by their clients. [ID:nS1E78S1RX]

Yet many questions remain, and regulators are not expected to give specifics for at least another year.

"Different market actors will necessarily interpret the rule differently based on their role in the marketplace," said Joanna Fields, head of equity market structure for the Americas at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). She said the bank has developed its own risk-check technology.

Technology vendors, such as Nasdaq OMX Group's (NDAQ.O) FTEN, have been pitching software- and hardware-based surveillance systems that they say take no more than 10 microseconds -- one-millionth of a second -- to do the job.

Louis Liu, founder of New York-based vendor Matrix Trading Technologies, said the pressure is intense to provide robust order screening in as little time as possible.

"You're being pushed by the regulators on one side, and by the customer on the other side," he said. "Eventually you just push into the wall of physics." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gary Hill)