WASHINGTON May 19 Exchange-traded funds and fixed income mutual funds could potentially pose risks to the marketplace during times of stress, according to a new report released by a panel of U.S. regulators on Tuesday.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted those two products in a list that also included volatility derivatives, captive reinsurance, clearinghouses and non-bank mortgage servicers as examples of products or activities that could threaten or weaken the U.S. financial system.

The FSOC is a panel of regulators created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to help detect potential new systemic risks. It has the power to dub large non-bank financial firms as systemically important - a tag that carries greater oversight.

Chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, its membership is comprised of the top U.S. regulators including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White.

One of the panel's tasks is to publish an annual report that lays out risks that may continue to exist or new risks that emerge.

In this year's report, the FSOC cited ETFs and bond mutual funds as areas of possible concern.

"The council is exploring how these funds...may raise distinct liquidity and redemption risks, particularly during periods of market stress," the report said, noting that the panel is also looking into how "incentives to redeem funds may increase the risk of fire sales."

The comments about ETFS and bond funds may stir debate about the asset management industry, an area the FSOC has been exploring for the past several years.

The FSOC last year sought public comment on whether certain products or activities may pose systemic risks. The industry has been lobbying fiercely amid concerns the panel could deem certain funds or large industry members to be systemic.

Lew said Tuesday the preliminary results of this review would be announced in coming months.

The SEC, the primary regulator for the sector, is in the process of developing new reforms, including better risk controls, for ETFS and mutual funds.

In addition, the agency's economists announced earlier this year they are working on a white paper to study ETFS and whether they may exacerbate volatility. [ID: nL1N0UO1PG]

The FSOC's report on Tuesday also highlighted risks that may exist within the bond market, as firms search for yield in a low interest rate environment.

A sudden sharp increase in rates, the report said, "could threaten the stability" of the market. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)