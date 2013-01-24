WASHINGTON Jan 24 President Barack Obama urged
the Senate on Thursday to confirm without delay his appointment
of Mary Jo White to head the Securities and Exchange Commission
and his renomination of Richard Cordray as chief of the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.
Obama, in announcing the staff decisions at the White House,
put particular pressure on lawmakers to approve Corday, saying
"there's absolutely no excuse for the Senate to wait any
longer."
Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general, was appointed in
January 2012 while Congress was in recess after Republicans who
were wary of the CFPB's independence blocked his nomination.
The controversial appointment limited the amount of time Cordray
could serve without going through a full confirmation process.