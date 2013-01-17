* CFPB releases final rules for mortgage servicers
* Must follow clear process to help avoid foreclosure
* Rules take effect in January 2014
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau announced new rules for mortgage servicers on
Thursday to help prevent the sloppy practices that aggravated
the U.S. foreclosure crisis.
Mortgage servicers collect monthly payments from borrowers
on behalf of the investors that own the loans. That often
involves letting borrowers know about the status of loans,
modifying the loans for those struggling to make payments on
time, and handling foreclosures.
The CFPB rules will now require servicers to follow clear
procedures to help troubled b orrowers seeking alternatives to
losing their homes. The rules also restrict what is known as
dual-tracking, in which servicers simultaneously pursue a loan
modification and the foreclosure process.
"For many borrowers, dealing with mortgage servicers has
meant unwelcome surprises and constantly getting the runaround,"
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.
"Our rules ensure fair treatment for all borrowers and
establish strong protections for those struggling to save their
homes," he said.
The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law and given responsibility for policing
mortgage markets and other consumer products. The regulator
first proposed rules for mortgage servicers in August.
Servicing problems -- including poor record-keeping, sparse
customer service and "robo-signing" unread foreclosure documents
-- came under intense scrutiny as foreclosures exploded after
the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and Ally Financial
Inc entered into a $25 billion settlement last year with
state and federal authorities over abusive servicing and
foreclosure actions.
The consumer watchdog said it looked at the changes
stipulated in that agreement, as well as state and other federal
r u les for mortgage servicers, before deciding on its final
rules.
The new rules would create a minimum national standard for
mortgage servicers, bureau officials said. Servicers have until
January 2014 to comply.
Under the new guidelines, servicers must alert mortgage
borrowers who miss two consecutive payments and spell out
options, such as changing the interest rate or extending the
terms of the loan, that could help borrowers avoid foreclosure.
The rules preempt quick foreclosures by requiring servicers
to wait until a loan is delinquent more than 120 days before
beginning foreclosure proceedings, the bureau said.
Borrowers who apply for loss mitigation must be evaluated
for all of the options allowed by the investor, who owns the
loan, and servicers must have an appeals process for borrowers
whose applications are denied.
Regulators stopped short of mandating that servicers offer
specific options such as loan modifications, which consumer
groups wanted in the final rules.
"The CFPB's final rules fail to implement the key lesson of
the foreclosure crisis, that a loan modification requirement is
essential to protect qualified homeowners from unnecessary
foreclosures," Alys Cohen, an attorney with the National
Consumer Law Center, said in a statement.
In addition, the rules require servicers to provide warnings
before interest rates adjust, correct errors quickly, and help
consumers avoid so-called force-placed insurance, or homeowners'
insurance bought by the servicer that is often more expensive
than what borrowers might find on their own.
Some small companies that service loans they own or make
themselves will be exempt from many of the rules. Regulators
expanded this group in the final rules to include servicers with
5,000 or fewer loans, after community banks argued they have
more incentives to work with borrowers than larger servicers do.