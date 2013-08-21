WASHINGTON Aug 21 The U.S. consumer watchdog
said on Wednesday it had found numerous problems in how banks
and other financial firms deal with mortgage borrowers, and in
some cases, it has launched investigations for possible
enforcement actions.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said companies
continued to make mistakes that lead consumers to miss payments
and face extra costs or hits to their credit, even after
regulators have cracked down on mortgage servicers.
The bureau did not name any specific firms in its report,
which describes examiners' findings between November 2012 and
June 2013.
The consumer bureau, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law,
supervises banks with more than $10 billion in assets and
nonbank firms involved in payday lending and mortgage
activities.
Servicers' mistakes included sloppy payment processing, poor
communication with consumers and insufficient programs to ensure
compliance with federal laws, the report said.
When the bureau's examiners found problems, they alerted the
companies and "when appropriate, opened CFPB investigations for
potential enforcement actions," the bureau said in a statement.
Problems with servicing have been a focus for regulators
since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when poor communication
with borrowers and practices such as "robo-signing" foreclosure
documents contributed to millions of people losing their homes.
State attorneys general and federal authorities reached a
$25 billion settlement with banks in 2012 over poor servicing.
U.S. bank regulators followed that with a $9 billion settlement
with 13 servicers earlier this year.