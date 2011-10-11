* Risk group proposes criteria for systemic non-bank firms
* $50 bln in assets, plus derivatives liabilities and debt
* FSOC hopes plan will give clarity to financial industry
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 U.S. regulators picking
which firms are so big and risky that they could threaten
markets proposed on Tuesday to start by looking at non-bank
financial firms with at least $50 billion in assets.
The size threshold is just one of many tests financial
regulators may use to pick "systemic" firms that will then be
overseen by the Federal Reserve and face tough capital and
liquidity rules.
The proposal gives some clarity to insurance, mutual fund
and hedge fund firms who would all like to avoid the
designation.
Bank holding companies with more than $50 billion in
assets, such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase
(JPM.N), are automatically subject to the added scrutiny.
The process of picking systemically important financial
institutions, or SIFIs, is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law.
It is in large part a response to the market
havoc caused during the 2007-2009 financial crisis by American
International Group Inc (AIG.N), an insurer not overseen by
banking regulators.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council on Tuesday agreed
to issue for public comment a proposal using a three-stage test
to pick systemic non-bank financial firms.
Under the proposal, regulators will evaluate companies that
have more than $50 billion in total consolidated assets and
meet at least one of the other criteria spelled out in the
rule. They include whether a firm has $3.5 billion in
derivative liabilities and whether it has $20 billion in
outstanding loans borrowed and bonds issued.
"The United States in the decades before the crisis allowed
a large amount of risk to build up in a great, in a wide
variety of institutions outside the formal banking system,"
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said at the FSOC meeting on
Tuesday.
"When the storm hit, that put enormous pressure on that
parallel financial system causing a lot of tension and trauma
across financial markets."
FSOC released in January an initial proposal on how the
designation process would work, but industry groups complained
it provided too little detail.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
a Wall Street trade group, on Tuesday praised regulators for
putting out a more specific proposal.
"We are pleased the FSOC is taking a serious and thoughtful
approach by re-proposing this rulemaking, seeking further
comment on a very complex process," Kenneth Bentsen, SIFMA's
executive vice president of public policy and advocacy, said in
a statement.
Under Tuesday's release, firms under consideration would
face a bureaucratic gauntlet for determining if they will be
overseen by the Fed.
FSOC is not expected to designate any companies as systemic
until early to mid-next year, at the earliest.
The size threshold would be the first part of a three-stage
process used to determine what companies should be slapped with
the "systemic" tag.
During the second stage, the government will examine a
range of quantitative and qualitative information about the
firm that is available through public and regulatory sources.
In step three, regulators will inform a firm it is being
considered and seek more information.
If regulators decide to tap a company for more oversight,
the institution will have a chance to have a hearing with
regulators before a final decision is made.
Treasury staff declined to say how many companies would
meet the stage one threshold test that would kick of a review.
BlackRock Inc (BKT.N) is the largest asset manager, with
more than $150 billion of balance sheet assets.
Several large insurance companies may also meet the
conditions of the size test, including MetLife (MET.N),
Prudential Financial (PRU.N) and AIG.
It was unclear if any of these firms will be under
consideration by FSOC.
With regard to asset management companies, FSOC staff said
that the threshold tests laid out in the rule "may not capture
all the risks for those type of companies" and that more
analysis will be done to determine what additional information
is needed.
FSOC will allow 60 days for public comments on the
criteria.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington with additional
reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Ben Berkowitz in New
York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)