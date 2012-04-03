Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. financial risk council approved on Tuesday a final rule laying out how it will decide which giant financial companies outside the banking industry will face new scrutiny by the Federal Reserve in hopes of preventing a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The financial industry's attention will now turn to which companies will actually be tapped for this additional oversight, something Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has said should happen by the end of this year. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.