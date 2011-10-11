WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
proposed using a quantitative threshold when deciding which
firms may be designated as "systemic," which will give relief
to financial firms that fall under that amount.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council did not
immediately reveal what the threshold will be.
FSOC, the panel of U.S. financial regulators created by
last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, said it will
apply the threshold across industries.
Insurers, hedge funds and mutual funds have been nervous
that they will be deemed systemically important financial
institutions, or SIFIs, and therefore be subjected to strict
regulatory oversight.
Beyond the quantitative threshold, regulators will also
review a firm's potential impact on the health of financial
markets, and will collect data from the firm itself, FSOC staff
said at a public meeting on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke)