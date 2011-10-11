WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. regulators on Tuesday proposed using a quantitative threshold when deciding which firms may be designated as "systemic," which will give relief to financial firms that fall under that amount.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council did not immediately reveal what the threshold will be.

FSOC, the panel of U.S. financial regulators created by last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, said it will apply the threshold across industries.

Insurers, hedge funds and mutual funds have been nervous that they will be deemed systemically important financial institutions, or SIFIs, and therefore be subjected to strict regulatory oversight.

Beyond the quantitative threshold, regulators will also review a firm's potential impact on the health of financial markets, and will collect data from the firm itself, FSOC staff said at a public meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dave Clarke)