Oct 9 U.S. bank regulators are set to vote on a
plan requiring banks with more than $10 billion in assets to
conduct annual stress tests to determine if they can withstand a
financial shock.
The board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will vote
Tuesday on the plan, which was modified from an earlier proposal
to give smaller banks more time before they must begin testing,
according to FDIC staff.
Stress tests are intended to demonstrate how banks would
cope with a crisis and are part of a more rigorous testing
regime mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
The largest U.S. banks face several such regulatory tests.
Under the plan, FDIC-regulated banks with more than $10
billion in assets would run the tests each year according to
stress scenarios provided by regulators. The results will help
regulators gauge the health of the banking industry and identify
steps banks must take to strengthen their operations.
Banks with between $10 and $50 billion in assets will have
until 2013 before they must begin stress testing, and they will
have an additional year after that before they must publicly
disclose the results of annual tests, the FDIC said.
Larger banks will begin testing this year, the FDIC said.
The FDIC initially proposed its rules in January. The
Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency are finishing similar rules for the banks they
regulate.