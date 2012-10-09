* FDIC, Comptroller, Fed expanding stress tests to more
banks
* Banks with assets between $10 bln and $50 bln get extra
time
* Agencies to provide comparable stress scenarios
By Emily Stephenson
Oct 9 U.S. regulators on Tuesday approved plans
that would give smaller banks an extra year before they must
begin conducting annual stress tests to determine if they can
withstand a financial shock.
Stress tests are intended to demonstrate how banks would
cope with another financial crisis and are part of more rigorous
testing required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
The largest U.S. banks have already undergone stress tests
and regulators spelled out their plans on Tuesday to expand
testing to additional banks, to gauge the health of the
industry and identify steps to strengthen their operations.
The board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp voted during
a meeting on Tuesday to implement stress test rules for banks it
regulates that have more than $10 billion in assets.
The FDIC gave a break to banks with between $10 billion and
$50 billion in assets, saying they will have until 2013 before
they begin stress testing.
Separately, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
and the Federal Reserve both announced they had finished rules
for testing financial firms under their watch.
The regulators said they would work together to provide
comparable stress scenarios to avoid confusion for institutions
that have multiple regulators.
"Stress testing is a key tool to ensure that financial
companies have enough capital to weather a severe economic
downturn without posing a risk to their communities, other
financial institutions or to the general economy," Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo said in a statement.
Banks with more than $10 billion in assets and bank holding
companies with between $10 and $50 billion in assets will run
tests each year, using stress scenarios provided by regulators.
The Fed will conduct stress tests on bank holding companies
with more than $50 billion in assets, as well as any financial
institution that regulators deem "systemically important." This
group of firms also must conduct their own tests twice each
year.
The Fed has already run stress tests on 19 of the largest
U.S. institutions under its supervision. It said in March that
15 of those banks had enough capital to withstand a financial
shock.
The 19 bank holding companies that have already undergone
stress tests, their subsidiaries and other larger institutions
above the $50 billion threshold must test this year. They will
receive the first set of stress scenarios in November and must
report results to regulators in January.
Smaller banks told regulators they would struggle to conduct
testing that quickly, FDIC staff said, in explaining why
regulators pushed back compliance for those banks to 2013.
Once they start complying, those smaller banks will also
have more time each year to report the results of their tests.
"I believe the implementation timeline in the final rule
strikes the right balance," said Comptroller of the Currency
Thomas Curry, who sits on the FDIC board.
He said institutions that already have experience with
stress testing are better prepared to begin this year.
Bank holding companies that were not part of the group that
already went through Fed stress tests also will have an extra
year, the Fed said.